Kit Siang lauds Suhakam chief for denouncing BN sec-gen’s racist remark

DAP leader Lim Kit Siang says it is time for leaders who believed in an racially fair Malaysia to speak up and reaffirm their commitment to the Federal Constitution. — Picture by Yusof Mat Isa

KUALA LUMPUR, Feb 26 ― DAP leader Lim Kit Siang has commended Human Right Commission of Malaysia (Suhakam) chairman Tan Sri Razali Ismail for denouncing Datuk Seri Mohamed Nazri Abdul Aziz’s attempt to incite racial hatred in society.

The Iskandar Puteri MP said it was time for leaders who believed in an racially fair Malaysia to speak up and reaffirm their commitment to the Federal Constitution.

“It is most deplorable that to win votes in the Semenyih by-election, Nazri is prepared to incite racial hatred and advance a narrow, intolerant and extremist narrative in Malaysia by questioning the appointment of non-Malays for top government positions.

“This is in total disregard of history and the nation-building principles embodied in the Malaysian Constitution,” he said in a statement.

Yesterday, Razali said Malaysia Baharu should no longer tolerate racist views and those who perpetuate it in response to Nazri’s remark.

During a speech in Beranang, Semenyih last Saturday, Nazri had questioned the appointment of non-Muslims as the attorney-general (AG), chief justice and finance minister.

He also courted criticism after he said that non-Malays should not question Malay privileges as the former also enjoys special privileges such as vernacular schools.

The Barisan Nasional secretary-general yesterday defended his statement and said if the AG was not a Bumiputera, there was bound to be impartiality, citing the case involving deceased fireman Muhammad Adib Mohd Kassim as an example.

Lim said Nazri was a terrible example of what politics could do to a former minister, showcasing the political toxicity of lies, hatred and fear which will contributed to Malaysia’s path towards a failed state.