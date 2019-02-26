Finas chairman: No direction for as long as management not ‘corrected’

KUALA LUMPUR, Feb 26 — The direction of the National Film Development Corporation Malaysia (Finas) will only be determined after its administrative system is ‘corrected’.

Using the analogy of a car, Finas chairman Datuk Samsuni Mohd Nor said without a proper administrative system, it was difficult for Finas to achieve any of its objectives.

“I liken Finas to a car. It has got to be overhauled, parts changed and repaired wherever necessary. Once it has been repaired and looks good, then it can go on the road, and then determine who are the passengers and where do we go,” he told reporters after the 2018 Screen Script Award event here today.

Without committing to a time frame for Finas to correct itself, Samsuni said he had received very good support since taking over the post in December last year.

He said Finas had also met the Ministry of Communications and Multimedia which said it was on the right path.

“But we have been asked to pick up speed. We can do that, but it depends on our financial and administrative abilities, as well as other aspects,” he said.

On the Screen Script competition which was organised by Finas for the first time, Samsuni said he was satisfied that the competition had drawn more documentary scripts. — Bernama