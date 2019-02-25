Firemen rescue dolphin stranded on Tawau beach (VIDEO)

A screen cap of a video showing firemen and members of the public helping the stranded dolphin back to sea.

TAWAU, Feb 25 — A dolphin was found stranded on the beach near the Ba Zhong Commercial Centre here at noon yesterday.

Passers-by who saw the aquatic mammal then contacted the Tawau Fire and Rescue Station, following which a team of seven firemen arrived for the rescue operation.

Bomba Tawau bantu selamat ikan lumba-lumba yang terdampar di pesisiran pantai bandar Tawau, kembali ke laut pic.twitter.com/EyamWDoTck — BERNAMA (@bernamadotcom) February 24, 2019

The station head, Sharudy Delamin, said the male dolphin was alive, but weak, and with the help of members of the public, the team managed to get the mammal back to sea about 15 minutes later.

We are still monitoring, in case the dolphin returns to the beach, he added. — Bernama