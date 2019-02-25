Malay Mail

Firemen rescue dolphin stranded on Tawau beach (VIDEO)

Published 2 hours ago on 25 February 2019

A screen cap of a video showing firemen and members of the public helping the stranded dolphin back to sea.
TAWAU, Feb 25 — A dolphin was found stranded on the beach near the Ba Zhong Commercial Centre here at noon yesterday.

Passers-by who saw the aquatic mammal then contacted the Tawau Fire and Rescue Station, following which a team of seven firemen arrived for the rescue operation.

 

 

The station head, Sharudy Delamin, said the male dolphin was alive, but weak, and with the help of members of the public, the team managed to get the mammal back to sea about 15 minutes later.

We are still monitoring, in case the dolphin returns to the beach, he added. — Bernama

