231 infants in Terengganu unvaccinated in 2018

KUALA TERENGGANU, Feb 25 — Not lack of vaccines, but parental consent, caused 231 babies in Terengganu in 2018 to go unvaccinated, said Terengganu health director, Dr Mohd Jusoh, today after launching a state-level Cancer Awareness Day.

He said the number was slightly higher than the 191 unvaccinated infants uncovered in 2017.

“Of the 231 babies, 228 are Malay and most of the mothers — 158 homemakers — refused the vaccines when they brought their babies for a check-up at the health clinic,” he said.

He said there is a possibility there are more infants who have not been inoculated, and while the number seems small compared to the average birth of 25,000 babies each year in Terengganu, the department is taking it seriously.

“Many of those who refused to immunise their children had concerns about the halal status and safety of the vaccines, although the Ministry of Health has already cleared it up,” he said.

On cancer figures in Terengganu, Dr Mohd said that between 2007 and 2011, there were 3,645 people in Terengganu afflicted with cancer.

“The three common cancers in men in Terengganu are lung cancer (18.8 per cent), bowel cancer (13.6 per cent) and liver cancer (9.4 percent), while for women it is breast cancer (27 per cent), bowel cancer (8.9 per cent) and ovarian cancer (8.8 per cent).

“The department urges people to get checked at the nearest facility because early screening can stop cancer in its tracks,” he said. — Bernama