Teenager dies after being thrown from car in Sungai Besi crash

KUALA LUMPUR, Feb 24 — A 16-year-old girl was killed after she was thrown out of a car when it skidded and overturned at Jalan Sungai Besi here early today.

Chin Xin Qi, died on the spot, in the incident involving a Toyota Innova carrying two other women and three men aged between 16 and 25.

Kuala Lumpur Fire and Rescue Department spokesperson said two men were seriously injured while the rest sustained minor injuries.

All victims were sent to the Kuala Lumpur Hospital, said the spokesperson.

He said 15 firemen in two engines from the Hang Tuah fire and rescue station were dispatched to the scene after receiving a distress call at 5.22am. — Bernama