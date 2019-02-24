Health Ministry awaiting lab tests on food served at Teluk Intan restaurant that made customers sleepy

Deputy Health Minister Dr Lee Boon Chye speaks during an interview with Malay Mail January 31, 2019. — Picture by Farhan Najib

IPOH, Feb 24 — The Health Ministry is looking to see if illegal substances were added to food prepared at a Teluk Intan restaurant after some diners complained of drowsiness and lethargy.

Deputy Health Minister Dr Lee Boon Chye said the ministry’s enforcement unit had taken food samples from the restaurant for testing, after a message started spreading on social media that police officers who ate there had failed a drug test.

“We are waiting for the outcome of the tests conducted on the food samples taken from the restaurant,” he told reporters after launching a campaign to eradicate Aedes mosquitoes at Greentown health clinic here today.

He advised restaurateurs to follow the food preparation strictly if they did not want action to be taken against them.