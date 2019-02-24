A quarrel, a knife and a dead sister in Bentong

KUANTAN, Feb 24 — A woman was stabbed to death following a misunderstanding with her brother at Kampung Kemanusur, Bentong yesterday.

Pahang Criminal Investigation Department chief Datuk Othman Nayan said Fan Suik Moi, 56, succumbed to the injuries while undergoing treatment at the Sultan Haji Ahmad Shah Hospital in Temerloh.

“The police were alerted on a quarrel between the siblings at 10.30am. During the incident, there were other family members who tried to stop the 55-year-old suspect from repeatedly stabbing his sister with a knife.

“Neighbours sent the victim to the Bentong Hospital before she was transferred to the Sultan Haji Ahmad Shah Hospital where she succumbed to her injuries about 6pm,” he said in a statement here today.

He said a police team picked up the suspect and seized a knife, believed to be the murder weapon. — Bernama