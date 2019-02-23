Petrol station operators urged to admonish consumers flouting rules

Petrol station operators are urged to admonish consumers who flout rules while on their premises. — Picture by Azinuddin Ghazali

PARIT, Feb 23 — Petrol station operators are being urged to admonish consumers who flout rules while on their premises to avoid any untoward incidents.

Domestic Trade and Consumer Affairs Ministry secretary-general Datuk Muez Abdul Aziz said so far they were not satisfied with the level of public awareness regarding safety aspects while at petrol stations, despite the number of undesirable incidents occurring was lesser now.

Among the things that are still happening at petrol stations were smoking, using mobile phones and refusing to turn off the vehicle engine while on the premises which can endanger their lives and others, he said at the launch of the Perak State Petroleum Safety Campaign, at a petrol station, here today.

Muez said they would continue the awareness campaign initiated in 2010 to ensure that consumers as well as entrepreneurs do not take lightly the safety aspects at petrol stations.

At the same time, he also asked petrol station operators to diversify their services and serve as one-stop centres.

“They (petrol station operators) can market and provide space for small and medium enterprise entrepreneurs to market their products,” he said. — BernamaMINISTRY-WARN/BM

