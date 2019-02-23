Finas revamp can stimulate creativity, says film directors’ association

KUALA LUMPUR, Feb 23 ― The Film Directors’ Association of Malaysia (FDAM) hopes the revamp of the National Film Development Corporation Malaysia (Finas) can create an atmosphere which stimulates production activities specifically in terms of the works of the producers, directors and other film industry players.

FDAM deputy president, Dr Mahadi J. Murat said it was indeed timely to carry out improvements because the local film industry was shifting to a new phase.

“In the past, our focus was based on the National Film Policy departing from the Finas Act. This policy had been improved twice in the past and now we are entering a new era which requires a set of agenda which must be understood by all industry players,” he said.

Mahadi, who was also the winner of the Best Film Director’s Award at the 12th Malaysian Film Festival, said what was important was that the transition period was not only in terms of concept and film production technology but also the national agenda which brought reform.

“Film industry players require a guide which can stimulate them towards the better especially in the industry development aspect. Film students at higher institutions of learning are also watching to determine which actually is the filling of the agenda that is intended to be carried out. We cannot dilly-dally in this issue,” he said.

Broaching on the industry players in interpreting the mission of the government, Mahadi said the film producers and directors themselves must boost their creative ability and the capability of the technology to produce films of quality.

He said they (film producers, directors and other industry players) must be ready to act when the direction or new action plan was announced, he said: “FDAM, for example, must take pro-active steps to boost the professionalism level of Malaysian directors so that they can perform their duties to provide competitive contents”.

“For example, we created the Professional Practice Code as a guide to film industry players to ensure their delivery reaches the desired level,” he said in the “Ruang Bicara” programme produced by Bernama News Channel here last night.

He was commenting on the statement by the Malaysian Communications and Multimedia Minister Gobind Singh Deo on Thursday who reiterated his confidence that the revamp in the management of FINAS could empower the local film industry.

In December, Gobind announced the new Finas Board of Directors line-up, headed by Malaysian Communications and Multimedia Ministry’s Senior Under Secretary (Management), Datuk Samsuni Mohd Nor, as chairman. ― Bernama