UKM denies government interference, claims safety concerns over Najib event

Datuk Seri Najib Razak speaks to youths gathered at Universiti Kebangsaan Malaysia’s mosque February 22, 2019. — Picture by Ahmad Zamzahuri

KUALA LUMPUR, Feb 22 — Universiti Kebangsaan Malaysia (UKM) has denied any interference from the Education Ministry regarding their decision to postpone former prime minister Datuk Seri Najib Razak’s event with students there.

The Star reported that its deputy vice-chancellor (Student Affairs and Alumni) Associate Professor Roslee Rajikan said the reason behind their decision was due to security.

“When the students informed us of the event, we told them that in terms of safety, we do not have enough manpower.

“As a university, we have a responsibility to students and our role is to guide them to ensure any programme they organise runs smoothly.

“So we advised them to postpone the event,” he reportedly said.

Najib had accused the Pakatan Harapan administration of forcing the public university’s hand to postpone this evening’s dialogue with the university’s pro-Barisan Nasional students.

Organisers of Najib’s Sembang Santai Bossku dialogue moved the event to a cafe in Bangi after UKM delayed the programme it had been meant to host.