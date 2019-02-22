Najib: Was I barred from UKM for ‘trolling’ Maszlee?

Datuk Seri Najib Tun Razak arrives at the Kuala Lumpur High Court February 22, 2019. ― Picture by Yusof Mat Isa

KUALA LUMPUR, Feb 22 ― Datuk Seri Najib Razak claimed today that he may be barred from a dialogue session with Universiti Kebangsaan Malaysia (UKM) students for “trolling” Education Minister Maszlee Malik too much.

The scandal-plagued former prime minister said he was ready to accept Maszlee’s invitation for Opposition politicians to enter public universities to share their ideas.

“Maybe Maszlee was wounded because I ‘trolled’ him too many times until he was forced to backtrack on his words,” the Pekan MP wrote on his Facebook page.

“Actually I was ready to wear black shoes to the forum to show my support to him,” he added, in a dig at Maszlee’s new policy for school students.

“But it’s fine. I am okay. I understand,” said Najib.

