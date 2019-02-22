Malay Mail

  1. Home
  2. Malaysia

Najib: Was I barred from UKM for ‘trolling’ Maszlee?

Published 28 minutes ago on 22 February 2019

By Zurairi AR

Datuk Seri Najib Tun Razak arrives at the Kuala Lumpur High Court February 22, 2019. ― Picture by Yusof Mat Isa
Datuk Seri Najib Tun Razak arrives at the Kuala Lumpur High Court February 22, 2019. ― Picture by Yusof Mat Isa

KUALA LUMPUR, Feb 22 ― Datuk Seri Najib Razak claimed today that he may be barred from a dialogue session with Universiti Kebangsaan Malaysia (UKM) students for “trolling” Education Minister Maszlee Malik too much.

The scandal-plagued former prime minister said he was ready to accept Maszlee’s invitation for Opposition politicians to enter public universities to share their ideas.

“Maybe Maszlee was wounded because I ‘trolled’ him too many times until he was forced to backtrack on his words,” the Pekan MP wrote on his Facebook page.

“Actually I was ready to wear black shoes to the forum to show my support to him,” he added, in a dig at Maszlee’s new policy for school students.

“But it’s fine. I am okay. I understand,” said Najib.

MORE TO COME

Related Articles

In Malaysia