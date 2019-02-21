Water level drops at four key dams in Johor, says exco

JOHOR BARU, Feb 21 —The water level has dropped at four key dams in Johor due to the current dry spell.

The state executive councillor in charge Jimmy Puah Wee Tse in a statement here today said the water level at the Sungai Lembam Dam was now at 11.2 metres (critical level 9.6 metres).

“If it reaches the critical level the dam will only be able to supply water for 53 days (if the dry spell prolongs),” he said.

The Layang (Upper) Dam’s status is 22 metres (critical 19 metres/75 days’ supply), Sembrong Barat (8.53m/7.38m/38 days) and Lok Heng (2.23m/1.5m/ 21 days). — Bernama