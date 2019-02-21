Kadir Jasin: Anger over ministerial aide’s RTM outburst proof of ‘New Malaysia’

Datuk A. Kadir Jasin says in the days of the BN administration, it was considered a norm for a minister's press secretary to give instructions to media outfits on their editorial direction. — Picture by Firdaus Latif

KUALA LUMPUR, Feb 21 ― The public uproar against a minister's aide's complaint to state broadcaster RTM indicates changed sentiments on the media’s role in “New Malaysia”, veteran newsman Datuk A. Kadir Jasin said today.

The special adviser on media to the prime minister said in the days of the Barisan Nasional (BN) administration, it was considered a norm for a minister's press secretary to give instructions to media outfits on their editorial direction.

“Previously a press secretary giving instructions was normal. I think that's an indication of the new Malaysia.

“It is no longer acceptable [to do so],” he said in a dialogue session during the Malaysia Human Rights Commission (Suhakam) meet-the-press session here.

Kadir, who used to be the group editor-in-chief of New Straits Times Press (Malaysia) Bhd, also claimed that there has been no more instructions from the top echelons of government to the media, called “wahyu” or divine directions within the industry, since Pakatan Harapan (PH) took over.

