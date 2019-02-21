Guan Eng admits Malaysians feeling price pinch, calls it a challenge

Lim is confident that the economy will bounce back, saying the indicators have been positive. — Picture by Firdaus Latif

KUALA LUMPUR, Feb 21 — Minister of Finance Lim Guan Eng conceded today that prices of basic goods remain relatively high for consumers even though the rate of inflation only rose 1 per cent in the last quarter.

He admitted that it was a challenge to lower the prices and that the Pakatan Harapan administration needs to find an immediate solution.

“We have managed to keep prices at a range we look for, which is 1 per cent,” Lim said in a keynote address to a property summit here.

“The challenge is how to translate that so people can enjoy and feel it.”

At the same time, the minister also expressed confidence that the economy will bounce back, saying there have been positive indicators.

