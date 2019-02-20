Welfare Department claims hands tied on abuse case in children’s home

Perak Women and Family Development, Character Development and Community Welfare Committee chairman Wong May Ing speaks to Malay Mail, August 12, 2018. ― Picture by Marcus Pheong

IPOH, Feb 20 — The Perak Welfare Department is leaving it to the police to investigate a viralled recording showing a man beating a child resident of a children’s home in Taiping.

Perak Women and Family Development, Character Development and Community Welfare Committee chairman Wong May Ing said the Welfare Department’s hands are tied on this matter.

“This is because the home, where the incident allegedly took place, is privately owned,” she said in a statement here today.

“Nevertheless, it is unbecoming of the man to treat the child as such despite knowing the child is a slow learner,” she added.

Wong said an initial report by Welfare Department showed the incident stemmed from the boy placing a chewing gum on the man’s car.

“The man behaved as such as he was too angry with the boy,” she added.

Wong said following the incident, the boy’s mother plans to withdraw him from the home.

On Tuesday, Malay Mail had reported that police are investigating the online video believed to have occured at a children’s home at Jalan Stesen Hulu.

Contacted today, Taiping district police chief Superintendent Razlam Ab Hamid said police have taken the man’s statement.

“We took the man’s statement on Tuesday and are in the process of wrapping up investigations,” he said.