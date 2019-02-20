Najib, Shafee lose High Court bid to disqualify Gopal Sri Ram as lead prosecutor

Datuk Seri Gopal Sri Ram is pictured at the Palace of Justice, Putrajaya February 14, 2019. — Picture by Shafwan Zaidon

KUALA LUMPUR, Feb 20 — The application for leave for a judicial review by Datuk Seri Najib Razak and Tan Sri Muhammad Shafee Abdullah on the appointment of Datuk Seri Gopal Sri Ram from leading the prosecution team in their cases, has been dismissed by the High Court today.

In her ruling, High Court Judge Datuk Azizah Nawawi cited grounds of convenience, saying any issue with regards to the appointment of the former Federal Court judge as the Deputy Public Prosecutor can be addressed in the Criminal High Court.

Najib and Muhammad Shafee had in December separately filed the judicial review applications in the High Court and Criminal High Court, naming the Attorney General/Public Prosecutor, the Government of Malaysia and Sri Ram as the first, second, and third respondents respectively.

Both applications had sought for an order to disqualify the decision by the first respondent who did not submit to them a copy of Sri Ram’s appointment letter to lead the prosecution team, citing it as a violation under the Criminal Procedure Code.

A copy of her judgement read that she was of the opinion the applicants were seeking for the same outcome in the Criminal Courts.

“This is not an issue of jurisdiction, as both this court and the Criminal Court have jurisdictions on the subject matter.

“This court may issue an order of Certiorari whilst the Criminal Court may grant the order to the AG (Attorney General) to furnish the impugn letter of appointment to the applicants,” it read.

Her decision was read out in Chambers in the presence of Shafee and his lawyers Harvinderjit Singh Muhammad Farhan Muhammad Shafee, and Senior Federal Council Shamsul Bolhassan acting for the AG’s Chambers.

MORE TO COME