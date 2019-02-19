Johor PRM leader strongly backs setting-up of RCI to look into ‘judicial rowdyism’

Johor PRM chairman SK Song called for an RCI as there was an urgent need for the government to step-in and act on what Court of Appeal Judge Datuk Dr Hamid Sultan Abu Backer has exposed through his 65-page affidavit last week. — Picture by Roysten Rueben

JOHOR BARU, Feb 19 — The Pakatan Harapan (PH) government must immediately set up a Royal Commission of Inquiry (RCI) on a judge’s claims of abuse in the judiciary, said a senior Parti Rakyat Malaysia (PRM) leader.

Johor PRM chairman SK Song said Putrajaya cannot ignore Court of Appeal Judge Datuk Dr Hamid Sultan Abu Backer’s 65-page affidavit last week.

“The government must immediately act by setting-up an RCI or an internal Inquiry on the allegations.

“The allegations should also be debated in Parliament where no stone should be left unturned in this matter,” he said at press conference held at Southern Chinese Press Club here today.

Swift action was needed to safeguard Malaysia’s image as it was still reeling from the 1MDB scandal, he said.

He then questioned why Chief Justice Tan Sri Richard Malanjum said those implicated may not be punished as they have retired, saying this pre-empted ongoing investigations.

Last Thursday, Hamid Sultan filed the affidavit filed in support of an application by the late Karpal Singh’s daughter, Sangeet Singh Deo, to declare the Chief Justice as having failed to defend the integrity of the judiciary in two cases.

The affidavit contained allegations of political interference and abuse.