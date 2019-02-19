Building one million homes is possible, not populist promise, says Zuraida

Housing and Local Government Minister Zuraida Kamaruddin leaves after attending the inquest into the death of firefighter Muhammad Adib Mohd Kassim at the Shah Alam High Court February 18, 2019. — Picture by Miera Zulyana

KUALA LUMPUR, Feb 19 — The government’s goal of building one million affordable and low-cost houses within 10 years is a realistic plan and not just a populist promise, said Housing and Local Government Minister Zuraida Kamaruddin.

She said the Pakatan Harapan (PH) government was committed to realising such targets, something that the previous government had failed to implement.

“I do not know about Gerakan (Parti Gerakan Rakyat Malaysia), I think they were part of the previous government for 60 years, if in 60 years they could not do it they cannot just say that we (PH) will not be able to do it,” she told reporters after the closing ceremony of the ‘Malaysia Urban Forum 2019’ here, today.

Gerakan Rakyat president Dr Dominic Lau, was reported to have said yesterday that the government’s announcement to build one million units of affordable homes and low-cost houses within 10 years, was another bluff and a populist promise to remain in power.

Meanwhile, Zuraida said the ministry had presented location proposals nationwide to build 100,000 affordable and low-cost houses this year at a meeting with the National Affordable Housing Council, chaired by the Prime Minister.

“For this year, everything is there, there are proposals for several states including Pahang and Penang,” she said.

“That also includes some development in urban areas, the development of parcels of land areas where there is strong infrastructure, good transport system, these areas of land will then be used (to build houses),” she said. — Bernama