Ahmad Faizal refuses to quit as Perak PPBM leader

Datuk Seri Ahmad Faizal Azumu has refused to heed calls from former PPBM members to resign as state party chairman after 13 divisional committees were dissolved last month. — Picture by Farhan Najib

IPOH, Feb 19 — Datuk Seri Ahmad Faizal Azumu has refused to heed calls from former Parti Pribumi Bersatu Malaysia (PPBM) members to resign as state party chairman after 13 divisional committees were dissolved last month.

“I’m not pressured with the demands, I have often been asked to resign. Even before we form the government, there were already calls for me to resign,” Ahmad Faizal, who is also Perak Mentri Besar, told reporters after launching Movie Animation Park Studios new business model here.

“However, my focus is to carry out the duty honestly. I’m not perfect and might have some weaknesses, but I believe with those who stand with the party spirit as they will help me in all my weaknesses and strengthen the party to serve the people better,” he added.

On Sunday, some of the affected PPBM divisions rejected their committees’ dissolution, and demanded Ahmad Faizal to resign as the state chairman as they claimed he had failed to carry out his duties properly.

Ahmad Faizal also said that the divisional committees had to accept the dissolution as it was made by the party leadership.

“The decision to dissolve the divisional committees came from the party leadership.

“When they were appointed, they said it’s a right decision, but when the committees were dissolved they said it is not right. I don’t think this is a right political spirit that the party wanted to achieve,” he said.

When asked to comment on former PPBM vice-president Datuk Hamidah Osman’s allegation that the dissolution of eight of the party’s divisional committees in Perak was motivated by cronyism, Ahmad Faizal said that he was not obliged to respond to outsiders.

“I can’t comment on what is going to be happening in the future as each appointment is decided and made by the party leadership.

“And we don’t have to bother about the talks from outsiders. Each one might have their own views and if Datuk Hamidah Osman wanted to be a foreseer it’s up to her. I’m not interested to comment on what she said. She is no longer in the party,” he said.