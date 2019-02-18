Grab driver claims trial to raping, robbing student in Bukit Mertajam cemetery

Anuar Shaiful Rizuan Rozali was charged with raping the student at the Sungai Lembu Chinese Cemetery, Bukit Mertajam on February 8, 2018. — Picture by Miera Zulyana

BUTTERWORTH, Feb 18 — A part-time Grab driver pleaded not guilty in the Sessions Court here today to raping and robbing a 20-year-old college student in February last year.

Anuar Shaiful Rizuan Rozali, 31, made the plea after the charges were read out to him before Judge Norhayati Mohamad Yunus.

On the first count, the man was charged with raping the student at the Sungai Lembu Chinese Cemetery, Bukit Mertajam here at 4pm, February 8, 2018.

On the second count, the accused who is also a factory worker allegedly robbed the victim at the same place, time and date.

Earlier deputy public prosecutor Kamaliza Md Zain did not offer bail as the offences were serious but the accused who was unrepresented appealed to the court to release him on bail.

Judge Norhayati Mohamad Yunus granted bail of RM20,000 with one surety for both charges and set March 18 for mention. — Bernama