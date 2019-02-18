Former Bersatu VP blames cronyism for dissolution of party’s divisional committees in Perak

Former PPBM vice-president Datuk Hamidah Osman speaks during a press conference held at Batu Gajah August 20, 2018. — Picture by Farhan Najib

IPOH, Feb 18 — A former Parti Pribumi Bersatu Malaysia (PPBM) leader has alleged that the dissolution of eight of the party’s divisional committees in Perak was motivated by cronyism.

Former PPBM vice-president Datuk Hamidah Osman claimed that it signalled the start of cronies being made division heads, although she did not name whose cronies they were.

She told a press conference here that the eight division’s committee members were among the pioneers of the party when it was formed in 2016.

“How can the party now say the members are not active and could not be located when some of them had contested in the 14th general election,” she said.

Speaking to the media here today, Hamidah said Perak Mentri Besar Datuk Seri Ahmad Faizal Azumu, as the state chairman, must bear the responsibility for the dissolution of the committees.

“How can he say he is not aware of the move? As the state chairman, he should stand up for the divisions,” she added.

The affected divisions are Bagan Serai, Lenggong, Gerik, Teluk Intan, Tapah, Beruas, Larut and Batu Gajah.

Saying she was not surprised with the latest development, Hamidah said when she was in the party, she had disapproved of Ahmad Faizal being appointed as the state chairman.

“I know his leadership qualities,” she said.

Hamidah said the party would not be in this situation if an internal election had been held.

“It has been three years since the party was formed but its leaders are not elected. The Registrar of Societies should look into this,” she added.

The party’s former state registrar Azrul Suhadi Ahmad Mokhtar, who was also present, said the eight division chairmen worked hard to look for members during its early days.

“When PPBM was initially formed, no one wanted to join as Barisan Nasional was still in power. Many gave the excuse that they cannot join as they need to cari makan.

“But the eight (divisional heads) worked tirelessly and formed branches and divisions. Now when the party is in the government, the pioneer members are discarded like trash,” he said.

To a question, Hamidah said she would not be surprised if Larut member of parliament Datuk Seri Hamzah Zainuddin or Bagan Serai member of parliament Dr Noor Azmi Ghazali were named as division chairmen in place of those whose committee members had been removed.

“Anything can happen,” she said.

Yesterday, the chairmen of the eight affected PPBM divisions rejected their committees’ dissolution, and demanded Ahmad Faizal’s resignation as they claimed he had failed to carry out his duties properly.