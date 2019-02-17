Syed Saddiq: Ministry to channel RM60m for youth and sports infrastructure development in Terengganu

Youth and Sports Minister Syed Saddiq Syed Abdul Rahman speaks at the International Day of Persons with Disabilities in Kuala Lumpur January 13, 2019. — Picture by Firdaus Latif

KUALA NERUS, Feb 17 — The Youth and Sports Ministry will channel RM60 million for the development of youth and sports infrastructure in Terengganu this year, said its minister Syed Saddiq Syed Abdul Rahman.

He said the allocation included initiating the construction of three projects proposed by the previous government, namely the velodrome in Dungun and a mini-sports complex each in Jabi, Besut and Telemong in Hulu Terengganu.

“Other than cycling, the ministry, with the cooperation of the state government, will also focus on the development of water sports around Pulau Duyong and the coastal areas in Terengganu.

“This sports infrastructure development will indirectly spur the tourism sector in the state,” he told reporters after attending the townhall session with 2,500 students from around Kuala Terengganu as well as representatives from associations and state youth movements at Universiti Sultan Zainal Abidin (UniSZA) here today.

He also spent almost two hours briefing them on the government’s policies as well as on the question-and-answer session with the graduates and youths.

Earlier, he witnessed the signing of the memorandum of understanding (MoU) between UniSZA and the National Sports Council (NSC) as well as the Terengganu Sports Council for the joint development of athletes in the state.

Syed Saddiq said the MoU was important as it was closely linked to the welfare of athletes, which is in line with the federal and state governments’ aim to ensure proactive steps are taken to place young athletes in universities.

“Our target this year is to make sure all states have a public university for para athletes to study, transfer course credits, get financial aid through scholarships and, at the same time, have flexible study schedule.

“We have such an arrangement with Universiti Malaya and several other varsities, including with private ones like Help University and Taylor’s University. We want to widen this so that the search for and training of talented athletes will not be confined to the Kuala Lumpur Sports City or the NSC only,” he said. — Bernama