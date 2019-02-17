Shafie to issue statement tomorrow on PPBM entering Sabah

Datuk Seri Mohd Shafie Apdal will issue a statement from Kota Kinabalu tomorrow on the decision by Parti Pribumi Bersatu Malaysia to enter the state. — Bernama pic

TAWAU, Feb 17 — Sabah Chief Minister, Datuk Seri Mohd Shafie Apdal will issue a statement from Kota Kinabalu tomorrow on the decision by Parti Pribumi Bersatu Malaysia (PPBM) to enter the state.

Shafie, who is also Parti Warisan Sabah (Warisan) president, told reporters this after officially closing a convention organised by the Sabah Community Development Leadership Unit, Chief Minister’s Department, at the Tawau Sports Complex hall today.

Last Friday, Prime Minister Tun Dr Mahathir Mohamad, who is also PPBM chairman, announced the party’s decision to spread its wings to Sabah.

At the same time, former Sabah Umno Liaison chairman Datuk Hajiji Noor, confirmed that five MPs and eight state assemblymen who quit Umno last December had submitted membership forms to join PPBM.

Beluran MP Ronald Kiandee also confirmed that about 100,000 former Umno members were ready to join PPBM.

Earlier, Shafie had asked PPBM to keep its word not to expand into Sabah in line with the ‘brotherly agreement’ made before the 14th General Election. — Bernama