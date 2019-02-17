Sabah PKR chief surprised by PPBM's entry into Sabah

There was an understanding between Tun Dr Mahathir Mohamad and Parti Warisan Sabah president Datuk Seri Shafie Apdal that the latter will represent the Pakatan Harapan government in the state. ― Picture by Miera Zulyana

KOTA KINABALU, Feb 17 — Sabah PKR chief Datuk Christina Liew yesterday said she was surprised when Tun Dr Mahathir Mohamad recently made an announcement that Parti Pribumi Bersatu Malaysia (PPBM) will establish a chapter in the state.

The deputy chief minister said this was because there was an understanding between Dr Mahathir and Parti Warisan Sabah president Datuk Seri Shafie Apdal that the latter will represent the Pakatan Harapan government in the state.

“I was caught by surprise as they (PPBM) didn’t come during the election or contest. Then it was just Warisan, with PKR and DAP and now suddenly they want to come here. I’m surprised. I thought they had an agreement,” Liew told reporters after launching the World Pangolin Day gala night.

When asked if PPBM’s entry could have been because Dr Mahathir feels current the state government is weak, Liew dismissed the possibility and said Sabah has flourished under the new Warisan administration.

“It surprises me because the state government has been doing well under the chief minister’s leadership. There’s no question about it.

“We are heading towards financial development and prosperity and suddenly you’re telling me we are not doing well and you have to come here and assist to strengthen the government?” she said.

Liew said Shafie has the support of the majority of Sabahans and there was no issue over his leadership.

Yesterday, Dr Mahathir said PPBM had decided to enter Sabah to help strengthen the state government, likely with the help of several ex-Umno leaders who wanted to work with Pakatan Harapan and has declined to join Warisan.

This is despite Dr Mahathir's earlier claims that PPBM would not stay away from Sabah as per his agreement with Shafie.

Shafie had also repeatedly said that the national party should abide by their agreement.