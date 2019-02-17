DPM: Racial unity important for Malaysia to become fully-developed nation

Deputy Prime Minister Dr Wan Azizah Wan Ismail speaks at the Chinese New Year celebration held in Taman Muda Ampang February 16, 2019. — Picture by Hari Anggara

KUALA LUMPUR, Feb 17 ― Racial unity is among the important factors for Malaysia to achieve the status of a fully developed nation, other than its rapid development and economic growth.

As such, Deputy Prime Minister Datuk Seri Dr Wan Azizah Wan Ismail said it was only right for all Malaysians to maintain and strengthen the existing harmonious relations among the races in the country.

“The country’s development and progress are not measured by the economic growth alone, but also by the harmonious relations among the multi-racial and multi-religious people...if this is not being given proper attention, it may cause the country to fall back and lag behind,” she said at the Chinese New Year open house organised by Pandan Parliamentarian Service Centre in Ampang Jaya, here last night.

Wan Azizah said celebrations of the many festive seasons in Malaysia, such as the Chinese New Year, should be held each year so that all Malaysians could interact and strengthen their bonds.

“What’s important is for mutual respect, which has been the pillar of unity for the people, to be preserved and empowered so that it will be emulated by the future generation.

“That is our strength and our pride,” she added. ― Bernama