Semenyih likely to be four-cornered race

Umno supporters flock to the nomination centre for the Semenyih by-election, February 16, 2019. — Picture by Shafwan Zaidon

SEMENYIH, Feb 16 — The Semenyih by-election is likely to be a four-cornered fight featuring incumbent Pakatan Harapan (PH), Barisan Nasional (BN), Parti Sosialis Malaysia (PSM) and one independent, where two candidates are aged 30 and below.



All four candidates arrived to file their nomination papers after nomination began at 9am in Dewan Seri Cempaka, Saujana Impian here today.



PH, who won the seat in the 14th general election last May under the PKR symbol, has named 30-year-old Muhammad Aiman Zainali from Parti Pribumi Bersatu Malaysia (PPBM) as their candidate.



BN is banking on 58-year-old local leader Zakaria Hanafi from Umno, while PSM is fielding 25-year-old Nik Aziz Afiq Abdul.



Meanwhile, Malaysian Community Policing Association president Kuan Chee Heng who is also known as ‘Uncle Kentang’, is contesting as an independent candidate.



The by-election has been necessitated by the death of the incumbent assemblyman, Bakhtiar Mohd Nor of PPBM of a heart attack on January 11.



