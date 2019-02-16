Semenyih by-election: Pakatan candidate hopes for healthy contest

The Semenyih state seat by-election will see a four-cornered fight between Pakatan Harapan’s Muhammad Aiman Zainali, Zakaria Hanafi (BN), Kuan Chee Heng (Independent) and Nik Aziz Afiq Abdul (Parti Sosialis Malaysia). — Picture by Shafwan Zaidon

KAJANG, Feb 16 (Bernama) — Pakatan Harapan (PH) candidate for the Semenyih state by-election Muhammad Aiman Zainali called on the other contenders for the seat to compete in a healthy manner.

Grateful that the nomination process went smoothly today, Muhammad Aiman said he hoped that the two-week campaigning would be based on the principles of democracy and law.

“We hope the campaign process will run smoothly in accordance with the principles of democracy and election laws and I (also) hope for all candidates to contest in a healthy way, he told reporters after the nomination process at Sri Cempaka Hall of the Kajang Municipal Council here today.

The Semenyih by-election will witness a four-cornered contest among Muhammad Aiman, Zakaria Hanafi of Barisan Nasional (BN), Independent candidate Kuan Chee Heng and Nik Aziz Afiq Abdul, of Parti Sosialis Malaysia (PSM).

Meanwhile, Zakaria said he would work hard to win the seat.

“I’ll try to deliver the people’s aspirations and help to resolve local issues facing the constituents in Semenyih,” he said.

For Kuan, he is contesting the seat to get the voice of the Semenyih people, which he said, is “seen not to be heard”, to the leaders.

Kuan, who is better known as “Uncle Kentang”, said among issues he would highlight was on problems facing the Semenyih people to get medical aid as the only hospital available was far.

As for Nik Aziz Afiq, he has outlined his campaign strategy and would announce it later.

“There are several major issues health, public transport, housing, education and others,” he added.— Bernama