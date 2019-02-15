Two foreign workers killed, three injured in Bukit Mertajam factory collapse

BUKIT MERTAJAM, Feb 15 — Two workers died while three others were injured when pillars and roof frame of a factory being built at Lorong Perusahaan Maju 8, Juru, here collapsed today.

Penang Fire and Rescue Department director Saadon Moktar said today that the deceased was identified as P. Kumar, 46, a local resident and a Myanmar crane driver, believed to be in his 30s, who has not been identified yet.

“Two Bangladeshi victims who sustained serious injuries were sent to Seberang Jaya Hospital while another Myanmar worker was slightly injured,” he said when met near the scene of the incident.

According to him, all the workers involved were foreigners and the incident reportedly occurred at 4.40pm as the workers were carrying out rebuilding works of the factory that had previously burnt-down.

“There were 30 workers at the construction site and the five victims had just finished work when several of the pillars and roof of the building collapsed and struck them,” he said. — Bernama