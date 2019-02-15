Ramkarpal demands action after judge claims misconduct in judiciary

The lawyer today called for an RCI to investigate a senior judge’s allegations of corruption in the judiciary and judicial interference. — Picture by Yusof Mat Isa

KUALA LUMPUR, Feb 15 — Lawyer Ramkarpal Singh called today for a Royal Commission of Inquiry (RCI) to investigate a senior judge’s allegations of corruption in the judiciary and judicial interference.

Ramkarpal, who is also Bukit Gelugor MP from DAP, also said his father Karpal should not have died a convicted man if Court of Appeal judge Datuk Hamid Sultan Abu Backer’s allegations of judicial interference in Karpal’s sedition case and PKR leader Datuk Seri Anwar Ibrahim’s second sodomy case.

“It is utterly disgraceful for those implicated in Hamid’s affidavit (assuming his allegations are true) to have anything to do with the bench and Malanjum cannot remain silent in the face of such allegations,” Ramkarpal said in a statement, referring to Chief Justice Tan Sri Richard Malanjum.

“Many have rightly called for the setting up of a Royal Commission of Inquiry into the matter.

“The prime minister must heed these calls and set up such RCI forthwith as the image and integrity of the entire judiciary is at stake,” he added.

Hamid Sultan filed an affidavit yesterday supporting lawyer Sangeet Kaur Deo’s application to declare a chief justice’s failure in defending the integrity of the judiciary in two cases.

The affidavit, which went viral, alleged that some members of the judiciary have been working with private parties to scam the government. Hamid Sultan also reportedly claimed that a chief justice interfered with the promotion of some judges and those who made decisions contrary to his instructions had their career progression blocked.

“Judges are not gods,” said Ramkarpal.

“They are officers of the court bound by the strictest of ethical codes and must understand that if they breach such codes, they will be disciplined most severely.”