Penang lawmakers urge Putrajaya to investigate judiciary abuse claims

Rayer speaks to members of the media outside the MACC's Penang headquarters on February 15, 2019. — Picture by Sayuti Zainudin

GEORGE TOWN, Feb 15 — Two Pakatan Harapan (PH) lawmakers today called for an investigation into allegations of power abuse in the judiciary.

Permatang Pasir assemblyman Faiz Fadzil and Jelutong MP RSN Rayer backed calls for a Royal Commission of Inquiry (RCI) into Court of Appeal judge Datuk Hamid Sultan Abu Backer’s claims of abuse of power in the judiciary including by the Chief Justice.

Faiz said these are serious allegations made by a senior judge and should be thoroughly investigated.

Rayer handed a copy of Hamid’s affidavit containing these allegations to the Malaysian Anti-Corruption Commission (MACC) this morning.

“I hope the MACC will look into these allegations of abuse of power especially involving Datuk Seri Anwar Ibrahim and the late Karpal Singh’s cases,” he told reporters outside the MACC headquarters here.

Citing from the affidavit, he claimed a Chief Justice who decided on Anwar’s case was about to retire when a minister praised him and said the “government would not forget all the good things he has done.”

Also from the affidavit, he said Hamid claimed to have been told of interference by an appellate judge in the late Karpal’s case.

“These are shocking revelations on abuse of power regarding Anwar and Karpal’s cases and contracts involving the former Barisan Nasional government,” Rayer said.

He stressed that these allegations happened during the Barisan Nasional administration under former prime minister Datuk Seri Najib Razak.

Rayer called on all lawyers to lodge police reports and demand for an RCI to be held to investigate these allegations.