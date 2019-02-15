NGO rep urges Perak to consult groups on land use

Meor Razak said monoculture farming in Permanent Forest Reserves should be discontinued. — Picture by Farhan Najib

IPOH, Feb 15 — Sahabat Alam Malaysia (SAM) has called on the Perak state government to consult non-governmental organisations before deciding on changing land use, forest and natural resources.

SAM field officer Meor Razak Meor Abdul Rahman said Mentri Besar Datuk Seri Ahmad Faizal Azumu should not depend on the views of technical agencies only.

“NGOs can assist too by giving ideas and positive views as a check and balance. NGOs too have professionals with technical knowledge,” he said.

Speaking to Malay Mail, Meor Razak said SAM was disappointed over the approval of 400ha forest in Kledang Saiong and Bukit Kinta Forest Reserves for forest farm development (Pembangunan Ladang Hutan) by the state government.

“We are disappointed and object to the project. We are of the view that development of monoculture farming in Permanent Forest Reserves should be abolished,” he added.

He said the normal justification given by authorities when approving forest farm development was the area had been identified as sparse.

“In Malaysia, forest reserves became sparse due to human activities especially encroachment. Coupled with weak enforcement, the situation gets worse,” he said.

Observations made by SAM, added Meor Razak, were that forest farm developments failed to follow criteria.

“Once permanent forest reserves had been changed to forest farm developments, it would affect nature. It will also affect the long term management of foresst,” he said.

“Before the implementation of monoculture farming, native forest is cleared,” he explained.

Meor Razak said if authorities insisted on implementing monoculture farming, it would be better to carry out the project on state or idle land.

“We hope and urge the state government to cancel monoculture farming programmes in Permanent Forest Reserves,” he added.

Malay Mail previously reported Ahmad Faizal as saying that the company which had applied for the forest farming development had been screened by the Forestry Department.

Ahmad Faizal said the company would be cooperating with the Malaysian Timber Industry Board (MTIB) to develop the 400ha of land, which was identified as secondary forest.

The controversy erupted when DAP lawmaker Thomas Su lodged a report with the Malaysian Anti-Corruption Commission over the state government’s decision to award the concession to the then five-month-old company which initially had a paid-up capital of just RM2 that was formed after the 14th general election.

The company now has RM500,000 paid up capital.