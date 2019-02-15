Container driver killed, five injured in three-vehicle pile-up

IPOH, Feb 15 — A lorry driver was killed while five others were injured, one of them seriously, in an accident involving three vehicles.

In the 7:22am incident at Km362. 2 northbound of the North-South Expressway near Muallim, a container driven by a 59-year-old was believed to have lost control before crashing onto two other vehicles parked at the emergency lane.

Muallim district police chief Superintendent Wan Kamarul Azran Wan Yusof said a bonded truck had developed engine problems at about 6am and had stopped at the emergency lane before calling for help.

“Highway patrolmen arrived at the scene at about 7.13am. As the patrolmen were assisting the bonded truck, the container crashed onto it causing the truck to flip over,” he said in a statement here today.

One of the patrolmen, Wan Hamidi Wan Ibrahim, 39, suffered internal injuries while the rest suffered injuries of various degrees.

“The container driver, identified as Hosnan Jamari, died at the scene,” he added.

All victims except Wan Hamidi were admitted into Hospital Slim River for treatment.

“Wan Hamidi has been admitted to Hospital Raja Permaisuri Bainun in Ipoh due to the seriousness of his injuries,” added Wan Kamarul.