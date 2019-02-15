Bukit Mertajam factory collapse death toll rises to three

Fire and Rescue personnel are seen at the scene of a factory collapse in Bukit Mertajam February 15, 2019. — Bernama pic

BUKIT MERTAJAM, Feb 15 — A Myanmar national, who was reported to be seriously hurt when several pillars and roof frame of a factory building under construction here collapsed today, died while receiving treatment at the Seberang Jaya Hospital.

Amir Udin Abol Kasim, 20, was confirmed dead at 6.20pm, said Seberang Perai Tengah District Police chief ACP Nik Ros Azhan Nik Abdul Hamid today.

This brings the death toll to three, after two others died at the scene of the incident at Lorong Perusahaan Maju 8 here at 4.40pm.

The two were P. Kumar, 46, and crane driver Rofi Khan, 32 of Myanmar.

“Investigations thus far showed that the crane, driven by Rofi, accidentally hit one of the pillars, which then crashed into other pillars, causing the roof to collapse on the victim and four others,” said Nik Ros Azhan. — Bernama