Minister: Crown prince's visit to focus on Malaysia-Saudi Arabia economic ties

KUALA LUMPUR, Feb 14 — The visit by the Crown Prince of Saudi Arabia Mohammed bin Salman to Malaysia this weekend is expected to focus more on Jeddah-Kuala Lumpur economic ties and cooperation.

Without giving out the details, Foreign Minister Datuk Saifuddin Abdullah said the visit would be more of an economic and business visit.

“....and I propose that you (reporters) ask Datuk Seri Azmin (Economic Affairs Minister Datuk Seri Mohamed Azmin Ali) for more information about this,” he told reporters briefly after attending a roundtable discussion with youth group here today.

Foreign news agency had reported that Mohammed, who is also Saudi Arabia chairman of the Council of Economic and Development Affairs, is on a tour to several Asian countries, starting with Pakistan this week.

The Saudi Crown Prince is scheduled to arrive in Kuala Lumpur on Sunday for a two-day visit before leaving for Indonesia.

This will be his first visit to Malaysia after being appointed as the kingdom’s Crown Prince in June 2017. — Bernama