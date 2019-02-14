Man in court for flashing eight-year-old girl near Gemas cemetery

Ismail Shansuddin claimed trial before judge Junaidah Mohd Isa. — Reuters pic

SEREMBAN, Feb 14 — A lorry driver was charged in the Sessions Court here today with flashing his genitals to an eight-year-old girl.

Ismail Shansuddin, 35, however, claimed trial before judge Junaidah Mohd Isa.

He was accused of committing the offence at 7pm on January 10 near the Jelai 2(F) Muslim Cemetery in Gemas, Tampin.

The court allowed bail at RM8,000 in one surety and fixed March 14 for re-mention.

In Kuala Lumpur, magistrate Siti Radziah Kamarudin ordered unemployed P. Gobinathan, 28, to spend six months in jail for threatening to beat his mother with an iron rod and motorcycle helmet at their home in Jinjang Selatan, Sentul at 2.30am on January 5.

He had pleaded guilty to the charge. — Bernama