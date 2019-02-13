Three killed, one seriously injured in accident near Lumut

Firefighters at the scene of the accident near Lumut. — Picture via Facebook/Response Team

LUMUT, Feb 13 — Three individuals were killed while another was seriously injured in an accident in Segari, about 30 kilometres from here last night.

Pantai Remis Fire and Rescue Station operation head Mohamad Sururi Ismail said the accident at about 11.30pm involved a collision between a Proton Iswara and a Proton Pesona.

He said the dead victims were identified as Nadya Osman, 36, and her friend Sharifudin Shahidan, 34, in the Proton Iswara while an unidentified man in his 30’s travelling in the Proton Pesona was killed.

Mohamad Sururi said the station received a call on the incident at 11.32pm before seven firefighters rushed to the location.

“The bodies of the three dead victims were handed over to police for further investigations.

“The Proton Iswara which was carrying two individuals from Taiping to Seri Manjung while the Proton Pesona came from the opposite direction,” he said when contacted here today.

Mohd Sururi said another person, Henson Elizabeth, 31, who was in the Proton Persona was seriously injured and was sent to Seri Manjung Hospital for further treatment and the operation at the scene was completed at about 1.15am. — Bernama