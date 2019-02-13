One Malaysian shot dead, another critically injured in southern Thailand

Two men on a motorcycle shot dead Sulaimi Mat Ali and injured another Malaysian at a motor workshop in Sungai Golok. — Reuters pic

KOTA BARU, Feb 13 — Two men on a motorcycle shot dead a Malaysian and critically injured another in Sungai Golok town in southern Thailand last night, it was revealed here today.

Kelantan Police chief Datuk Hasanuddin Hassan said the dead man was identified as Sulaimi Mat Ali, 54, of Kampung Jalan Atas Paloh here and he died at the Sungai Golok Hospital.

The other person, Muhammad Shahrul Aiman Mohd Abdul Aziz, 18, of Jalan Masjid here had been admitted to the same hospital, he said.

Hasanuddin said the two people were identified from the border pass they had with them.

It is learned that the shooting took place at a motor workshop in Lorong Pracha Ruam Jai, Jalan Prathan U, in Sungai Golok District at 8.30pm.

Hasanuddin said the reason for the two Malaysians to be in Sungai Golok town had yet to be ascertained.

“We leave it to the police in Thailand to conduct the investigation because the shooting occurred there,” he said.

Hasanuddin said that according to unofficial information received, Sulaimi’s body would be brought to Malaysia today by his family for burial here. — Bernama