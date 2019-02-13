Melaka to develop affordable houses worth RM4.22m

Melaka Chief Minister Adly Zahari said the housing project comprised 19 intermediate terrace houses worth RM180,000 each and four corner lot single-storey houses worth RM200,000 each. — Picture by Ahmad Zamzahuri

MELAKA, Feb 13 — The state government, through the Melaka Housing Board (LPM) and housing developer Delta Diversified Sdn Bhd (DDSB), will jointly develop affordable housing units for Bumiputeras worth RM4.22 million, said Chief Minister Adly Zahari.

He said the housing project, comprising 23 single-storey terrace houses, would be constructed on a 0.33 hectare tract in Taman Cheng Perdana within two years.

Adly said the housing project comprised 19 intermediate terrace houses worth RM180,000 each and four corner lot single-storey houses worth RM200,000 each.

“The project is part of the Melaka state government’s initiative to provide affordable housing for the people and construction is expected to begin within six months from now.

“Buyers are eligible for a five per cent discount, and may apply to purchase the units at LPM’s office,” he told reporters after signing the agreement on the project at a ceremony here today.

Adly signed the agreement on behalf of the state government, while DDSB was represented by managing director Tee Kai Loon.

Also present were state secretary Datuk Hasim Hasan and LPM executive director Saleh Mohd Dom. — Bernama