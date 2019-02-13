Court sets March 6 to decide on Khalid Samad’s application to strike out defence by GMIM president

Federal Territories Minister Khalid Abdul Samad (pic) claimed that Wan Asshima had, on August 18 last year, purposely recorded, uploaded and/or published a video onto her Facebook page containing defamatory words against him, with his name and position specifically mentioned. — Picture by Miera Zulyana

KUALA LUMPUR, Feb 13 — The High Court here today set March 6 to decide on an application by Federal Territories Minister Khalid Abdul Samad to strike out the defence statement filed by Gerakan Muslimah Islam Malaysia (GMIM) president Wan Asshima Kamaruddin.

The defence statement pertained to a suit filed by Khalid against the GMIM president for recording, uploading and/or publishing a video containing words which allegedly defamed him.

Lawyer Muhammad Rafiqree Hamka, representing Khalid said the date was fixed by judge Datuk Nik Hasmat Nik Mohamad in chambers which was also attended by Wan Asshima’s lawyer, Wan Rohimi Wan Daud.

According to Muhammad Rafiqree, Khalid filed the application in November last year on grounds that the defence by the defendant was trivial, inconvenience and an abuse of court process.

Khalid, who is also Shah Alam MP and Parti Amanah Negara communication director, filed the suit at the High Court here on September 13 last year through the legal firm of Messrs Mohamed Hanipa & Associates, naming Wan Asshima as the sole defendant.

He claimed that Wan Asshima had, on August 18 last year, purposely recorded, uploaded and/or published a video onto her Facebook page at https://www.facebook.com/wanasshima containing defamatory words against him, with his name and position specifically mentioned.

In the statement of claim, Khalid stated that the alleged defamatory words were intended to mean that he, as the Federal Territories Minister, recognised and acknowledged the status of lesbian, gay, bisexual and transgender (LGBT) group in Malaysia, and had uplifted and protected the rights of the group by approving the largest gay party in Kuala Lumpur in conjunction with the Merdeka month.

He claimed that the video also accused him, in his capacity as a minister, party leader and individual, of having violated the human rights of Muslims, the Islamic laws and teachings, as well as insulted Islam and also the status of Muslim women by allowing the gay festival.

He said the action by the defendant in recording, uploading and/or publishing the video onto her Facebook page was intentional and made with malicious intent to make the public, especially Muslims, to hate him.

He is seeking exemplary and aggravated damages from the defendant and also an apology by the defendant, to be published on her Facebook and in the Utusan Malaysia and Berita Harian newspapers. — Bernama