Mat Sabu welcomes Umno MPs who jumped ship to PPBM

KOTA KINABALU, Feb 12 — Amanah president Mohamad Sabu said today he was not worried about seven former Umno MPs joining Parti Pribumi Bersatu Malaysia (PPBM), even as some Pakatan Harapan (PH) lawmakers objected to it.

The defence minister said that he did not feel that the increase in PPBM MPs will now overshadow Amanah’s representation in the PH government and welcomed the new additions.

“It’s okay, we are not worried. What’s more important is that the parties strengthen PH together. It’s important for PH to win and strengthen support among the Malays in Peninsular Malaysia,” he said during his visit here today.

“Furthermore, I have not heard the PH chairman promising any position to the MPs who have joined his party,” he said when speaking to reporters at an Amanah gathering here.

Prime Minister Tun Dr Mahathir Mohamad today announced that Larut MP Datuk Seri Hamzah Zainuddin, Tasek Gelugor MP Datuk Shabudin Yahaya, Mersing MP Datuk Abdul Latiff Ahmad,

Sabak Bernam MP Datuk Mohd Fasiah Mohd Fakeh, Tanah Merah MP Datuk Seri Ikhmal Hisham Abdul Aziz, and Hulu Terengganu MP Datuk Rosol Wahid were joining his party, PPBM.

Masjid Tanah MP Datuk Mas Ermieyati Samsudin, who had joined PPBM last December, received her membership document today.

With the new additions, PPBM will have 22 seats in Parliament compared to Amanah’s 11.

Tanjong Malim MP Chang Lih Kang from PKR said he was “appalled and aghast” at the entry of the seven former Umno MPs into PPBM and urged the PH presidential council to reject Barisan Nasional (BN) lawmakers who tried to join the new government.

Deputy International Trade and Industry Minister Ong Kian Ming from DAP simply tweeted: “Don’t think PH supporters voted for us to see UMNO 2.0 back in power ”

Meanwhile, Mohamad said Amanah received 3,000 new membership applications from Sabah at the event tonight, bringing its total membership count to 15,000 members.

“The party is gaining more acceptance in Sabah after the formation of the PH government,” he said, adding that he expected more members to join from Tawau.

Amanah currently has 10 divisions in Sabah.