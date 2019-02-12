Man arrested for animal abuse in Taiping

IPOH, Feb 12 — A 58-year-old man was arrested over a video of a pick-up truck dragging a dog.

Taiping district acting police chief Superintendent Razlam Ab Hamid said a report was lodged at Pokok Assam station on Monday and police then tracked down the owner of the truck.

“The owner said his father (the suspect) had driven the truck on Sunday evening. When questioned, the suspect said he had wanted to dispose the dog elsewhere as it was biting wires at home,” he said in a statement here today.

The suspect claimed that he had placed the dog at the back of the truck and did not hang it by the side as shown in the video.

“The suspect alleged that the dog, a one-year-old mongrel, fell out from the back,” he added, noting the dog survived the ordeal.

The case is being investigated under Section 44 (1)(a) of the Animals Act 1953 that provides for a fine of up to RM50,000 or a jail term not exceeding one year, or both.