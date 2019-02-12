Cops gun down two suspected kidnappers in Cheras

Police said the two suspects are believed to be members of a syndicate which is involved in the kidnapping of foreigners that operates in Kuala Lumpur and Selangor. — Picture by Ahmad Zamzahuri

KUALA LUMPUR, Feb 12 — Two foreign nationals, believed to be members of a kidnapping syndicate, were killed in a shooting with the police at Taman Mudun, Batu 9, Cheras early today.

Kajang district police chief ACP Ahmad Dzaffir Mohd Yusoff said the incident occurred at 1.35am when a team from the Kuala Lumpur police contingent, acting on a tip-off pertaining to a kidnap case, raided a house there.

“The suspects are believed to be members of a syndicate which is involved in the kidnapping of foreigners that operates in Kuala Lumpur and Selangor.

“In the raid, the police rescued a kidnap victim, a Bangladeshi man in his 30s. The man was kidnapped last Friday in Sentul area,” he said in a statement here today.

He said the police also seized a pistol and a machete at the scene. — Bernama