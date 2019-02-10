Pakistan and Malaysia can work together to develop blue economy, says Pakistan navy chief

Pakistan Navy’s Chief of the Naval Staff Admiral Zafar Mahmood Abbasi visits Malaysia’s KD Mahawangsa in Karachi February 10, 2019. — Bernama pic

KARACHI, Feb 10 — Malaysia and Pakistan could help each other in the development of their respective blue economy just as they strengthen their naval ties, said Pakistan Navy’s Chief of the Naval Staff, Admiral Zafar Mahmood Abbasi.

He said the blue economy, which involves the management of marine or ocean resources, held important opportunities for both countries in the future.

“The future lies in the sea. We can share information and experiences. What Malaysia have achieved, what Pakistan have achieved, we can strengthen each other in that dimension,” the Chief of Pakistan Navy said during an interview with Bernama onboard the naval multi-role support ship KD Mahawangsa from the Royal Malaysian Navy (RMN) at the Karachi Harbour, here today.

Admiral Abbasi visited KD Mahawangsa, which is one of the two RMN ships participating in a five-day multinational maritime exercise Aman 2019, hosted by the Pakistan Navy which took off here on Friday.

RMN also sent corvette ship KD Kasturi, and its naval special forces (PASKAL) and EOD (Explosive Ordnance Disposal) teams to the sixth edition of the Aman maritime exercise.

More than 45 countries are participating in the multinational exercise with some of them sending their ships, helicopters and special forces teams.

Commenting on Aman 2019, Admiral Abbasi said the exercise has been conducted by the Pakistan Navy every two years since 2007 and is expected to enhance the interoperability and mutual understanding of the two navies.

He also expressed his gratitude to the Malaysian Government and RMN for sending two ships to participate in the exercise.

“This speaks about the warmth and cordial relationship that two countries enjoy. We regularly participate in LIMA likewise the Malaysian Navy in Aman,” he said, adding that the latest participation will further strengthen their ties.

The Chief of Pakistan Navy also said it was important for both countries to keep their communication channels open and share information particularly when dealing with non-traditional treats such as terrorism, piracy and smuggling. — Bernama