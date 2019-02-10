Child bitten by dog in Perak rabies risk area gets vaccinated

On January 14, the sub-districts of Taiping and Bukit Gantang in the Larut Matang and Selama district were declared rabies-infected. — Picture by Farhan Najib

IPOH, Feb 10 — The Larut Matang and Selama District Health Office has assured that the boy who was bitten by a dog Thursday will receive a complete dose of rabies vaccination, with the fourth dose scheduled for February 21.

Perak Health Director Datuk Dr Ding Lay Ming said Muhammad Raqib Rayyan Mohammad Nazri, five, is currently in stable condition after being admitted to the Taiping Hospital for debridement and vaccination.

Dr Ding said the dog which bit the victim had been put to sleep by its owner, who is also the victim’s neighbour.

“Samples from the dog’s carcass were taken by the Department of Veterinary Services for testing purposes,” she said in a statement today.

Muhammad Raqib was injured in his right leg after being bitten by the dog while playing with his friends at Kampung Air Kuning here at 1.30 pm on Thursday.

On January 14, the sub-districts of Taiping and Bukit Gantang in the Larut Matang and Selama district were declared rabies-infected after a complaint from a dog owner in Taman Sri Kota Fasa 2, Taiping, that two members of his family were bitten by their pet on December 31. — Bernama