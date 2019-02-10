Be truthful over qualifications, says Perak MB

Mentri Besar Datuk Seri Ahmad Faizal Azumu speaks to reporters during a press conference in Ipoh November 8, 2018. — Picture by Marcus Pheong

TAIPING, Feb 10 — The attitude of being honest and not lying to the people is the integrity that must exist among Pakatan Harapan (PH) leaders, Perak Mentri Besar Datuk Seri Ahmad Faizal Azumu said.

He said integrity was crucial for PH government leaders in implementing their work sincerely.

“I myself have been disclosed about studying abroad and not succeeding in bringing home a degree. I have never lied about history, where I had furthered my education and not bringing home a degree which was played up in the social media at one point in the past.

“What is more important is that we work sincerely and the issue of integrity and not lying to the people is very important,” he told a press conference after officiating the Community and Environment Sustainable Programme at Kampung Dew here today.

He said this when asked to comment on the issue of integrity among PH leaders who had been implicated with unrecognised certificates.

Prior to this, the academic qualifications of deputy Foreign Minister Datuk Marzuki Yahya; Johor Mentri Besar Datuk Osman Sapian and Tronoh State Assemblyman Paul Yong Choo Kiong were questioned.

In fact, some PH leaders had been linked to the same issue such as Minister of Finance Lim Guan Eng and Minister of Housing and Local Government Zuraida Kamaruddin.

Asked on the Semenyih by-election in March, he said the Semenyih by-election would be very stiff.

“It would be a very big loss if the Semenyih voters chose another candidate other than from PH, but, regardless, we will work hard to defend the area,” he said. — Bernama