Marzuki’s ‘Cambridge’ degree won’t be a big issue in Semenyih, Muhyiddin opines

Parti Pribumi Bersatu Malaysia president Tan Sri Muhyiddin Yassin (second left) and party secretary-general Marzuki Yahya (left) at a press conference in Semenyih February 9, 2019 — Picture by Shafwan Zaidon

SEMENYIH, Feb 9 — Parti Pribumi Bersatu Malaysia (PPBM) president Tan Sri Muhyiddin Yassin today made light of the impact the controversy surrounding Datuk Marzuki Yahya’s “Cambridge” degree may have on the party’s campaign in the Semenyih by-election.

The Pagoh MP and federal minister dismissed negative views about PPBM’s image, or if it could face hurdles from the problems confronting its leaders, the most recent being allegations that its secretary-general, Marzuki, had lied about his degree.

Muhyiddin said explanation about Marzuki’s qualification should suffice to allay any suspicion.

“I don’t think there are any big issues affecting us,” Muhyiddin told reporters here after meeting grassroots leaders and party workers.

“If there are issues we would explain, just like our secretary-general here, he too had explained,” he added, pointing to Marzuki who was seated beside him.

