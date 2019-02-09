Duo detained, RM23,100 worth of meth seized

Police detained two drug traffickers and seized 154.0 grammes of methamphetamine worth RM23,100 at a roadblock on Butterworth-Kulim Expressway. — AFP pic

BUKIT MERTAJAM, Feb 9 — Police detained two drug traffickers and seized 154.0 grammes of methamphetamine worth RM23,100 at a roadblock on Butterworth-Kulim Expressway (BKE), here last night.

Seberang Perai Tengah (SPT) District police chief, ACP Nik Ros Azhan Nik Abdul Hamid said police who were conducting checks at the road block stopped a Proton Waja at 11.57pm after finding the driver and front seat passenger behaving in a suspicious manner.

“When the car from Butterworth heading towards Kulim, Kedah, was stopped and on checking the driver and front passenger, aged 29 and 38 years, two transparent plastic packets believed to contain chunks of the drug methamphetamine were found,” he said here today.

He said police believe that the duo were supposed to deliver the drug to buyers in Bukit Mertajam.

He said the two men tested positive for methamphetamine and each had two and four previous drug-related records.

Nik Ros Azhan said the two unemployed men were remanded for seven days to facilitate investigations and the case was being investigated under Section 39B of the Dangerous Drugs Act 1952.

Meanwhile, in another development, he said police arrested two men, aged 24 and 39, in connection with a series of burglaries in a raid at the Perda Bazaar, here on Thursday.

He said acting on information and intelligence, police arrested the two men at about 11.20am and on investigating found they were involved in at least 10 burglary cases in SPT.

“Following the arrest of the two men, the police seized various items such as bags, handbags, laptops, electrical appliances and equipment used to break into houses such as pliers, spanners and a modified keys,” he said.

The two men who tested positive for drugs have been remanded for four days to facilitate investigations, he added. — Bernama