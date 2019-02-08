Unemployed man jailed two months for punching mum

At his sentencing, Lim apologised publicly to his mother who was seated in the public gallery. — Reuters pic

KUALA LUMPUR, Feb 8 — An unemployed man was sentenced to two months’ jail by the Magistrate’s Court here today for punching his mother on the eye following an argument.

Magistrate Maizatul Munirah Abd Rahman handed down the sentence on Lim Chin Seng, 40, who pleaded guilty to the charge.

He was ordered to serve the jail sentence from the date of his arrest which was last January 1.

Lim, who has a child was charged with voluntarily causing grievous hurt on 64-year-old Teoh Siew Ngoh, at the parking area of Brem Park Kondominium 1, Taman Gembira, Brickfields, here at 8.30pm on June 20 last year.

In mitigation, Lim said he was remorse and regretted his action.

“I won’t repeat it. I’m very sorry mum,” he said, while looking at his mother, who was at the public gallery, when deputy public prosecutor Ahmad Zikri Jaafar, who prosecuted, asked him to apologise to Teoh for his action. — Bernama