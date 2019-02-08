Malay Mail

  1. Home
  2. Malaysia

Food delivery man fined RM3,000 for threatening to kill ex-wife

Published 24 minutes ago on 08 February 2019

Mohd Zamri sent death threats to Marina Ibrahim via WhatsApp. — AFP pic
Mohd Zamri sent death threats to Marina Ibrahim via WhatsApp. — AFP pic

KUALA LUMPUR, Feb 8 — A food delivery man was fined RM3,000, in default four months’ jail, by the Magistrate’s Court here today for making murder threats on his former wife through the WhatsApp application.

Magistrate Rahni Kartini Abd Rahim handed down the sentence on Mohd Zamri Mohd Yunus, 37, who pleaded guilty to the charge.

Mohd Zamri was charged with making the criminal intimidation on Marina Ibrahim, 38, by sending the death threats through the WhatsApp application at a house in Section 4 Wangsa Maju here at 8.32am last February 4.

In mitigation, Mohd Zamri, unrepresented, said he had three children to support. — Bernama

Related Articles

In Malaysia