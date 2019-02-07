Want free water? Help build our caliphate, Hizbut Tahrir tells Muslims

HTM said the government may only act as the guardian of water but Islam prohibits it from possessing it, arguing that imposing tariffs on water for profit was a sin. — Picture by Yusof Mat Isa

KUALA LUMPUR, Feb 7 — The Malaysian chapter of hardline Islamist group Hizbut Tahrir said today it will provide all natural resources like water for free should Malaysian Muslims back its push for an Islamic caliphate, amid reports that Putrajaya could raise tariffs soon.

Its spokesman Abdul Hakim Othman said the planned increase in water tariffs was a form of capitalist oppression on the people, and that government ownership of the utility was unlawful under Islam.

The group said Islam dictates that water is among public properties that cannot be appropriated by the state or any individuals, and that state ownership of natural resources was an extension of a system that “is renowned for sucking the blood of the people for the interest of the capitalists”.

“It is crystal clear that both the current and previous governments are just conveyors of the capitalist system which was bequeathed by the infidelic colonialist to this country,” Hizbut Tahrir Malaysia (HTM) said in a statement.

“Mischief will continue to overwhelm the country and the Muslim community if capitalism is not replaced with the Islamic system.

“Therefore, Hizbut Tahrir has never given up in calling upon all Muslims to join our works in re-establishing the entire Islamic law under the shade of the ‘righteous caliphate’ upon the method of the prophethood.”

The public will earn their right to enjoy free and quality water facility under the caliphate, the group added.

Last month, Water, Land and Natural Resources Minister Dr Xavier Jeyakumar said the water tariff may be increased in stages this year as the government seeks to restructure the water supply services industry.

While discussions about the rate are still ongoing, there is speculation that it could be capped at 20 per cent.

The announcement immediately sparked backlash as voters accuse Pakatan Harapan of reneging on its promise to bring the cost of living down.

Jeyakumar in response said the increase is unlikely to burden consumers despite public scepticism.

HTM said the government may only act as the guardian of water but Islam prohibits it from possessing it, arguing that imposing tariffs on water for profit was a sin.

Hizbut Tahrir aims to establish a global pan-Islamic caliphate. The Malaysian chapter is banned and considered “deviant” in Selangor and Sabah.